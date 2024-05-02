William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cushman & Wakefield in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

