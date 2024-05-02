WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

