Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEA opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

