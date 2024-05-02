Triumph Capital Management Purchases 155 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 411,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 162,538 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,094.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,844 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 288,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 278,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.71.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.