Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after buying an additional 1,511,396 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after acquiring an additional 47,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

