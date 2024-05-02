Secure Energy Services Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SES. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$11.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 816,914 shares of company stock worth $9,285,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

