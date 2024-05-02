Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 315.80%.

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

