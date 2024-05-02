Roth Capital Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $18.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.32 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.53.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $196.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.39. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.