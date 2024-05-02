Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 35.7% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,802,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

