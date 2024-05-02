Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Richardson Electronics in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

RELL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $152.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $524,000. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth about $582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

