Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lindblad Expeditions in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Lindblad Expeditions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.8 %

LIND stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

