Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boeing (BA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently:

4/30/2024 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2024 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $190.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Boeing was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $272.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Boeing had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research.

3/28/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $263.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $275.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Boeing had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $268.00 to $257.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Boeing had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $171.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.61 and a 200-day moving average of $206.14. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Get The Boeing Company alerts:

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

