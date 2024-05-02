Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kforce Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kforce

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 732,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60,436 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

