Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issued By HC Wainwright

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Nextech3D.AI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Nextech3D.AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

NEXCF stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Nextech3D.AI has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

