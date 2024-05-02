Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. OneMain has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 368.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

