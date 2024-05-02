Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (BATS:XTOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 9,108.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS XTOC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – October (XTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

