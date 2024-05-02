McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 48 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 2.7 %

ANSS traded down $8.53 on Thursday, hitting $312.95. The company had a trading volume of 359,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

