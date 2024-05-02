Leede Jones Gab Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$35.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.90. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$28.21 and a 1 year high of C$37.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.21). K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of C$82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$80.10 million.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

