Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 128,745 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $653.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

