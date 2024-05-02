GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

