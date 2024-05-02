Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Raised to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.88. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,920,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

