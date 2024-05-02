Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,900,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,459,000 after buying an additional 212,476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $75.37.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.