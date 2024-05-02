Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $105.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

