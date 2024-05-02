Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VGT opened at $489.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $374.85 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

