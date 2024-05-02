Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IVE opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

