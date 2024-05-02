Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLIT. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Harmonic by 78.5% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,825 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $19,257,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $16,879,000. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 149.5% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,011,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

