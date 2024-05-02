DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Short Interest Update

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 376,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.5 days.

DS Smith Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.