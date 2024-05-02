DEI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.74 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $136.08 million and approximately $3.74 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00138253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.