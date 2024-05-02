Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dana by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 93.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

