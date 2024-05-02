Cormark Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of C$405.46 million during the quarter.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

