Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.89 to $6.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion to $4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Colliers International Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.