Certuity LLC Acquires Shares of 2,366 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $228.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $183.23 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

