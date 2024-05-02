Brokers Issue Forecasts for Johnson Outdoors Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 31,172 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
