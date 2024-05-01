Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Cut to Hold at US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE WMB opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

