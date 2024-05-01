Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

