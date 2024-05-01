Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after purchasing an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after buying an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 938,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,040,000 after buying an additional 250,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $159.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.