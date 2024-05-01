Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STGW

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.