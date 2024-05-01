Snowline Gold’s (SGD) “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snowline Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Snowline Gold Stock Down 3.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$109,200.00. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
