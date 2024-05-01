Short Interest in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Increases By 5.1%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of DARE opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DARE. Brookline Capital Management lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Dawson James lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.37% of Daré Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

