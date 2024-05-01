SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.23.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

