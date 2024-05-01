SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.09-$13.46 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.75. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $263.08. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.