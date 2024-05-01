Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.32 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.220-1.320 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors started coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.