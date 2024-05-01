Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

