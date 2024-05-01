Robert W. Baird Trims Gartner (NYSE:IT) Target Price to $517.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $536.00 to $517.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.17.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $412.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $464.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $295.43 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

