Research Analysts Set Expectations for Duke Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.62.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

