Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

