Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $944,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,254 shares of company stock worth $17,788,304. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

