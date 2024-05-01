Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

