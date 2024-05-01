Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $934,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,270,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,258,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

