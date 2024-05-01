Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

