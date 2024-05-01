Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.67 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

